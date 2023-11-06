Major south-west police stations to axe 24-hour manned receptions

The Warrnambool police superintendent has moved to allay fears about a change to major south-west police station reception arrangements.
Warrnambool regional Superintendent Melissa Webbers said police would continue to provide an effective 24-hour policing response in Hamilton, Portland, and Colac.
Those stations are all dropping manning their reception desks 24-hours a day.
"When a station reception counter is closed, police will always be patrolling the local community and in many cases, still working from within the station," Superintendent Webbers said.
"We know that crime is most effectively detected and deterred when police officers are out on the frontline in the community, rather than behind the reception desk at a police station.
"In an emergency, the community is always directed to call triple-0 for emergencies or the Police Assistance Line for non-urgent reports."
Across the state dozens of police stations are adopting the change, allowing police members to focus on frontline police duties.
Twenty-three stations have been earmarked to reduce their reception hours from the end of November, with a further 20 to follow in coming months.
The reduced reception hours will happen at night when stations are rarely attended.
Police numbers have dropped after COVID-19 with about 800 vacancies statewide.
A change to policy in relation to police working two-up has also had an impact on the number of police members on the road.
It's been reported Police Association Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt said he was informed last week the force was looking at reducing reception hours at some stations and expressed concern it could become the norm.
"Police stations are a place of refuge. It's a place where people go in their darkest times," Gatt said. "We expressed in the most resolute terms ... we told Victoria Police it shouldn't do this."
He said he was particularly concerned for remote and rural communities.
Signage at stations without manned reception desks will redirect members of the public to the nearest open reception counter.
