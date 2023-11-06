Bail application fails for man charged with aggravated home invasion

A former Warrnambool man charged in relation to a high-profile aggravated home invasion has had an application to change his bail conditions refused.
Bailey Bushell, 20, applied for a variation to his strict bail conditions in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 6.
It is alleged a Warrnambool man was involved in two home invasions, one armed with a machete and the other a wheel brace last month.
He suffered a significant injury which left his intestines protruding from his stomach.
The second incident at a Denny Street address is alleged by police to have involved a number of other young people, including Mr Bushell and his girlfriend.
Mr Bushell was previously granted bail to live at Bacchus Marsh, among a range of strict conditions.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said all the offending happened in Warrnambool and involved Warrnambool and district young people.
He said he bailed Mr Bushell with strict conditions, including that he live in Bacchus Marsh.
The magistrate said the conditions he imposed were necessary for a number of reasons, including the integrity of the prosecution case and the safety of those involved in the alleged home invasion.
Mr Bailey had sought to be able to live at a Beamish Street address in Warrnambool two nights a week to spend time with his partner.
Mr Holzer said Bushell was now embedded in Bacchus Marsh and found there was no justification to grant the change of the conditions.
He said there was a real and continuing concern in relation to the case and the risks were best managed by strict bail conditions.
The magistrate said Mr Bushell and his partner could still have contact outside Warrnambool and extended his bail until a committal mention hearing on January 19 next year.
