Bail application fails for man charged with aggravated home invasion

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 7 2023 - 8:09am, first published 8:07am
A former Warrnambool man charged in relation to a high-profile aggravated home invasion has had an application to change his bail conditions refused.

Andrew Thomson

