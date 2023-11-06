Learner busted doing circle work at recreation reserve in front of netballers

A learner driver who performed donuts in an unregistered car at the Panmure Recreation Reserve while netballers were training has been warned he is not invincible.
Tyson Barnes, 18, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 6, to driving an unregistered vehicle, deliberately losing traction, being a learner driver without an experienced driver and possessing an imitation firearm, cannabis and a controlled weapon.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said learner drivers sometimes thought they were invincible, but they were not.
He said vehicles killed people and he was thinking about taking Barnes' licence, but he decided against that course of action.
The magistrate said the young driver could easily have lost control because of his irresponsible behaviour, which put other people at considerable risk.
Barnes was placed on a 12-months good behaviour bond, with the conditions he do a road trauma awareness course and a safe driver program.
Police told the court in February and March this year Barnes was a learner driver with a P-plater beside him and a passenger when he took an unregistered white Holden Commodore for a drive.
He did multiple skids and 360 degree donuts at two venues, including the Panmure Recreation Reserve while netballers were training.
His Commodore was impounded at a cost of more than $1100.
Barnes told police it was an unregistered paddock bomb that he had for about 12 months.
He said he just put his foot down while turning and the back end had swung out.
On the afternoon of March 28 an anonymous caller to triple-0 claimed Barnes was smoking cannabis in a vehicle at a shopping centre east of Warrnambool.
Police attended and found Barnes with cannabis, an imitation firearm and a knife in the car.
