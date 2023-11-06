Couple charged and remanded over more stolen car number plates

A Colac district man and a Warrnambool woman are in the Warrnambool police station cells again charged with handling stolen number plates.
A police spokesman said in mid-September number plates were stolen from a red Corolla in Colac.
Then on Sunday, November 5, the 27-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were intercepted at a preliminary breath testing site at 6pm in Raglan Parade, Warrnambool.
The man was driving a grey Holden Commodore and undertook a preliminary oral fluid test for drugs which is yet to be analysed.
Then on Monday an off-duty police officer in Terang observed the man taking number plates from another vehicle.
He and the woman were in a silver silver Holden Commodore in Cemetery Road and took off.
They were soon after intercepted in Terang and the stolen number plates were found on the silver Commodore.
Because both the man and woman were already on bail they were arrested and remanded in custody charged with handling stolen goods.
They will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing.
The man has been on bail since April after an incident at the Elliminyt Primary School.
He was charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage, resisting police and assaulting police officers.
