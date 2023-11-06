The Standard
Couple charged and remanded over more stolen car number plates

By Andrew Thomson
November 7 2023 - 7:42am
A PBT site in Warrnambool's Banyan Street. This is a file image.
A Colac district man and a Warrnambool woman are in the Warrnambool police station cells again charged with handling stolen number plates.

