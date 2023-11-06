Driver claims he was racially profiled, charges proven and dismissed

A Warrnambool man who claims he was racially profiled when he was pulled over for an alcohol/drug test has had his charges proven and dismissed in court.
Michael De Bono, 58, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 6, to using threatening words and having a licence plate obscured by a trailer.
Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service Warrnambool office principal lawyer Xavier Farrelly said his client had no issues with the court but De Bono believed he was racially profiled and targeted by a police officer.
He said the police officer and Bono had previously been involved in a 2019 burglary case in which the police officer was a witness.
The lawyer claimed the police officer gave evidence then sat in the court and at the end of that proceeding made a loser symbol with his hand towards De Bono.
In April 2019 De Bono was sentenced to 14 months' jail with a non-parole period of eight months after being found guilty of burglary and theft.
In a summary of the evidence on Monday, police claimed De Bono was driving in late 2019.
He drove into Carl Eccles Metal Recyclers, exited his black Holden utility which was towing a trailer and was then confronted by police officers.
It was alleged De Bono was requested to perform an oral fluid test, but deliberately failed to scrape his tongue with the test kit.
The ramification of deliberately refusing the test was explained to De Bono.
Soon after police noticed the test had returned a faint positive reading to methamphetamine.
When De Bono drove off he was intercepted again by police and he declined to take another test, saying he had already done one.
It's alleged De Bono told the police officer he "better arm up c... next time it's going to be on."
The police officer feared he would be attacked by De Bono in future.
Mr Farrelly claimed at that time both his client and the police officer were acting in a petulant manner.
Magistrate Franz Holzer heard the current police case had a long and troubled history involving claims about the Charter of Human Rights and racial profiling.
He said he was not interested in the case background, just the charges that were proceeding in court.
The magistrate said if racial profiling had been part of the case that happening was a considerable regret.
He convicted and discharged De Bono.
A police prosecutor submitted before sentencing that convicting and discharging De Bono was not appropriate and it was only on technical grounds that charges in relation to drug driving or refusing to take a drug test had been withdrawn.
The court heard the case involved an unusual set of circumstances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.