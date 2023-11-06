The Standard
Driver claims he was racially profiled, charges proven and dismissed

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 7 2023 - 7:31am, first published 7:29am
A Warrnambool man who claims he was racially profiled when he was pulled over for an alcohol/drug test has had his charges proven and dismissed in court.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

