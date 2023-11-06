A training exercise for south-west rural fire brigades turned real when they were called to a fire near Garvoc on Monday.
Country Fire Authority brigades from Allansford, Cudgee, Garvoc, Laang, Nirranda South, Panmure and Peterborough had gathered for the start-of-season training on November 6 when they were alerted to smoke coming from a large pile of trees.
Eight vehicles turned up to deal with the smouldering gum trees - which were about five metres by 50 metres in size - on Simpsons Ford Road about 7.40pm.
A CFA spokesperson said there were so many trucks in attendance because they had been doing a training exercise at the time.
The spokesperson the larger than normal turnout of trucks meant the smouldering trees would be dealt with quicker than normal.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.