'So many characters': Sportsman recalls playing stint which netted just one win

Phil Irvine enjoys the connections he has made over years of involvement in sport in the south-west. He goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.
Born: Melbourne on July 3, 1958.
Wife: Judie. Children: Cianan, Deaglan, Eamonn and Imogene.
Parents: Joy and Roy. Siblings: Marian, Richard and Lynne.
Education: Naringal Primary School and East Warrnambool Primary School before going to Warrnambool High School.
Sporting highlight: Being involved in different sports and meeting some wonderful people.
Did you play much sport when you were young?
I played a lot of footy when I was young.
The first club I played for was St John's under 15 football side in Warrnambool.
We defeated Koroit to win the flag in 1973. Don Hall was our coach and Chris Johnson was captain.
St John's used to play up at the old Brierly Oval. I was also lucky enough to be selected to play in the Hampden schoolboys' team in 1973.
The side went to Melbourne to play on grounds at the Western Oval, Windy Hill and Kardinia Park in Geelong. It was a wonderful experience playing on those grounds.
I went out and played with Dennington's under 17 side before going down to Geelong and I played for Newtown Chilwell Football Club in the senior side.
I came back to play under 18s at Warrnambool and we won the flag in 1976 and Norm Thwaites was our coach.
I stayed on at Warrnambool and played in the reserves side with players like Geoff 'Boofa' Lewis and Shane Lewis where we won the flag with Ray Main as our coach. I'll never forget we defeated Koroit up at Mortlake to win that flag.
A fair few players from that Warrnambool side including Peter Watson and Brian Guyett went over to play for Merrivale the next year while I ventured out to play with Deakin University Football Netball Club.
Why did you go to play for Deakin University?
I was good mates with Gary Dowie and Andy Findlay and they went out to be with the Sharks. It was their second year in the competition.
We won one game in my playing days at the Sharks.
I loved the social side of the club. We had some wonderful parties.
The social side of things was very important because there were so many students who had come from all over the place to study and they needed an outlet away from their studies and that was the footy club.
I had a couple of years coaching the reserves side at Deakin.
It was a real experience because there were so many characters at the club.
Phil, any other sports you played in your younger years?
Tennis was another sport which I played when I was young.
My wife Judie was a very good player. We played for Winslow in the Purnim tennis competition which comprised of sides including Woodford and Grassmere.
We had three courts at Winslow. Tennis used to be really big back in that era.
I also had a stint playing cricket with Wesley.
Stuart and Geoff Isles were very good players for the club. I played a lot of B grade cricket and few A grade games.
It would have been in the late 1990s I started playing golf and 10 years ago I became a member at Port Fairy. I usually play in the Saturday competition.
What's the hardest hole at Port Fairy?
It has to be the 14th hole. It's a very challenging hole because of the south wind. It makes it so tough.
I still play at Warrnambool but I love playing at Port Fairy.
Phil, just a few weeks ago you were elected as the new president of the Woodford Racing Club, replacing Peter Haynes. How many years have you been on the committee of the club?
I have been on the committee for 10 years.
Peter Haynes encouraged me to put my hand up for the committee 10 years ago and now he's wanted me to take over from him as president.
The club has a proud history dating back 123 years.
Woodford is a tenant club at the Warrnambool racecourse.
We've got a few stalwarts on the committee including Peter Haynes, Keith Hammond, Bruce Chambers and Terry Parkinson plus we've got some young committee members.
We're busily gearing up for our annual meeting at Warrnambool on New Year's Eve.
It's a great community race day which is a twilight meeting and allows people the chance to catch up with family and friends in a social environment.
My involvement in racing has grown over those years as my wife Judie and I have shares in a couple of horses with Symon Wilde's Warrnambool stable.
Phil, away from sport what have you done for a job?
I've been a nurse for 45 years.
It was uncommon for men to be nurses when I started in the profession 45 years ago but things have changed a lot over the years.
My first posting was at the old Warrnambool hospital.
I've come and gone at the base hospital over the years, I think I've had 12 different jobs for the hospital in those 45 years.
Over the years I've worked in various sections of the health industry including on the wards at the local hospitals, aged care and mental health.
It's been a privilege to have worked with people at their most vulnerable time and help them have a graceful exit from this life.
It's a big responsibility to be there to assist people to die with dignity and it's also been very rewarding to help with people while their loved ones are dying.
Have you any thoughts of stepping away from nursing?
I don't do as much now as I did previously but I still love the job.
I would love to think I might hang on to get around 50 years' service as a nurse.
Phil, your late mum Joy played a significant role in community groups in Warrnambool. What sort of impact did she have on your life?
It was pretty profound.
Both my parents were heavily involved in teaching around Warrnambool for many years. Mum travelled the world teaching in countries like Cambodia.
She had a massive impact on my life and I would say on the lives of lots of other people in various parts of the world.
