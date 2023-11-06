A push for more key worker housing in Warrnambool to ease the city's dire accommodation shortage has passed its first hurdle.
A key worker housing estate which could cost about $10 million to establish is earmarked for council-owned land near the former saleyards as part of a fast-track plan to address the accommodation crisis.
The "unique" idea won the unanimous support of councillors on Monday, November 6, 2023, to seek expressions of interest from housing providers and gauge public feedback on the concept.
The plan - for 40 to 50 new one, two and three-bedroom homes on saleyards buffer-zone land along Harrington Road - could be built in 12 to 18 months if the council gave it a final go ahead and state and federal government funding applications were successful.
Council data shows there is a shortfall of 120 homes in Warrnambool and the proposal to bring in quality prefabricated homes could almost half the problem.
Half of the houses will be used for worker accommodation with healthcare workers likely to be given priority and the other half for affordable housing for women and children.
Cr Debbie Arnott said everyone was aware of Warrnambool's critical and severe housing shortage and how it impacted healthcare, education and construction industries.
"It's absolutely impossible to find homes for them at the moment," she said.
"It's not a problem that is just going to right itself. It's just not going to naturally correct itself."
Cr Arnott said she sincerely hoped the council could get it over the line and the benefits to Warrnambool were "enormous".
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the region did not have a housing agency based in the region but this project could be the start and lead to further investment in the region.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the exploratory proposal could benefit the whole community.
She said it was an opportunity if "all the ducks line up".
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the proposal was a possible partial answer to the dire shortage of worker housing.
"The plan is to do it in a way that's acceptable to the neighbours with good quality residences," he said.
"I know that the immediate reaction to transportable homes and affordable housing sometimes conjures pictures of low-quality housing stock and the creation of a low-cost area.
"But this is affordable, not social housing and doesn't come with the same overtones.
"We do need worker housing. We do need affordable housing. It needs to be done in a creative, innovative way so neighbours are not affected and residents can be proud that we've done them right."
Cr Ziegeler said the council had already been accused in recent times of destroying some people's homes with a Morris Road project and "I don't want that to happen with this one".
But Cr Arnott said to her knowledge the council had not been accused of destroying people's homes.
Cr Max Taylor said it was worthy and admirable for the council to explore the idea.
Mayor Ben Blain said it was just the start of consultation on the project and nothing had been decided.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.