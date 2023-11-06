The Standard
Port Fairy singer-songwriter Evie Dalton prepares for music course

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
November 6 2023 - 6:03pm
Emmanuel College year 12 student Evie Dalton has been accepted to study music at Melbourne Polytechnic in 2024. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Port Fairy singer-songwriter Evie Dalton toned down the number of gigs she played in 2023 to focus on her VCE but music was an outlet in her final year of school.

