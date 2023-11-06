Port Fairy singer-songwriter Evie Dalton toned down the number of gigs she played in 2023 to focus on her VCE but music was an outlet in her final year of school.
"This year's been hectic," Evie said. "The music stuff's been a bit quieter. Earlier in the year I was gigging fairly frequently but when we started getting closer to exams I was like 'maybe I need to dial this back a bit'.
"It's been good. It's been a good outlet."
Evie, 18, performs under the stage name Evie Mae and plays guitar and piano.
Her music has been described as indie folk but she said she didn't fit into any particular genre.
"It changes a lot," she said. "It's very fluid."
Evie released her first EP, Partly Sunny, in May 2022 which featured five original songs. She performed some of them at the Port Fairy Folk Festival in March 2022 as part of a new youth program.
The 18-year-old hopes to continue recording and get into festival and event management.
"Music performance and releasing stuff is always, always the end goal," she said. "It's very exciting, there's so many things you can do in music."
Evie has already been accepted to Melbourne Polytechnic, which offers a diverse range of innovative, hands-on practical skills and modern theoretical learning, to study song writing and music production in 2024.
"It's going to be fun," she said. "Really fun."
She said being accepted into her chosen music course in September 2023 had taken the pressure off when it came to her VCE exams, which began in late October.
"It was a big sigh of relief," she said. "I just want to be doing music all the time.
"I'm writing as much as I can and I've got heaps of gigs coming up over summer."
Evie admires and draws inspiration from Australian artists including Missy Higgins, who she said she loved, and Angie McMahon, whose "songwriting is so influential in my life and in my song writing".
Evie's final VCE exam, history revolutions, was on Monday, November 6, 2023 and she is excited about the prospect of four months off before her course starts in late-February 2024.
She's looking forward to summer in Port Fairy and spending time with friends in between gigs.
"I'll spend as much time as I can at the beach before I have to move," she said.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.