About 13 kilometres of Warrnambool streets will be resealed over the next month as part of a $622,000 city council's road program.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said the annual program was a simple measure the council could take to keep its road network in the best possible condition.
"Road resealing is one of the best things you can do in order to extend the life of a road and prevent more expensive repair work in the future," he said.
"As roads age, small cracks begin to form in the bitumen surface and eventually this can lead to a pothole.
"The roads we are due to reseal might seem perfectly driveable, and we want to keep them that way. Like anything, a little bit of maintenance at the right time can make a big difference going forward.
"So road resealing helps to prevent potholes, and it saves money."
The council had partnered with Corangamite Shire Council on the tender to save money.
For residents whose street is being resealed, contractors will be in touch in the days prior to let them know the scheduled date.
Among the roads included in the program are Wangoom Road, Whites Road, Boiling Down Road, Garden Street and Huntingfield Drive.
The full list of streets to be resealed is also available on the council website.
The works begin the week commencing November 13, 2023 and will be completed mid-December.
