Champion jockey Damien Oliver faces an anxious wait to see if he has one last ride in a Melbourne Cup.
Oliver, who is riding at his last VRC Spring Carnival, is booked to take the reins on the Michael Moroney-trained Alenquer in the $8 million cup on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. But Moroney informed Racing Victoria vets on Sunday the horse was showing signs of a stone bruise to his near fore front.
Vets inspected Alenquer on Sunday and Monday before announcing a final examination of the horse would happen on Tuesday morning before the 7.30am scratching deadline.
Oliver, who has won three of his 31 rides in the iconic race, said he hoped the import would start in the cup.
"It's all out of my hands," the veteran jockey told The Standard.
"The final decision is up to the vets on Tuesday morning. Mike thinks Alenquer will be right when the vets inspect the horse again.
"Feet issues often arise with horses - one day they're not good and the next day they are OK. I'm sure if the vets let Alenquer run he'll be right.
"I want to know I'm riding a fit and healthy horse. I fully understand it's my last chance of a ride in the Melbourne Cup but the horse has to be fit and well."
Oliver, who rode a winning double on Derby Day, said he was looking forward to the second day of the four-day carnival.
"I had a bit of luck on Saturday riding the two winners," he said.
"I've got my fingers crossed I might ride another one or two before the carnival ends.
"I've tried not to get caught up in all the hype that it's my last carnival. I've just tried to stay focused on riding the horses the best I can."
Oliver's wife Trish and their three children were trackside on Saturday and will be there for the last three days.
Trish said the family had been trying to keep a lid on things since Oliver announced his plans to retire.
"There's been a lot going on over the last few months regarding Damien's retirement," she said.
"We've tried to keep things as normal as possible at home but I must admit it's been a bit tricky. It was a fairytale on Saturday that Damien could ride two winners at his last Derby meeting.
"I'm just hoping the dream can continue over the last three days of the carnival and he may ride another few winners."
Bookmakers rate Alenquer a $26 chance in the early betting markets.
