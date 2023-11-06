The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Port Fairy man jailed for drug trafficking again

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 6 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused home invader back in custody, this time for trafficking ecstasy
Accused home invader back in custody, this time for trafficking ecstasy

A young man recently bailed in relation to an alleged home invasion, which led to him being stabbed and his intestines protruding from his stomach, has been jailed for trafficking ecstasy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.