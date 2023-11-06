Accused home invader back in custody, this time for trafficking ecstasy

A young man recently bailed in relation to an alleged home invasion, which led to him being stabbed and his intestines protruding from his stomach, has been jailed for trafficking ecstasy.
Bailey Sutcliffe, 22, of Port Fairy, pleaded guilty to trafficking ecstasy and associated offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 6, 2023.
He was jailed for six months.
Sutcliffe had been back in the community for less than a fortnight, having been bailed on October 27 after spending 25 days in custody on remand.
The Standard previously reported he was bailed to live in Port Fairy with strict conditions, and he was to appear in court again for a committal mention hearing on January 19, 2024.
That bail related to allegations Sutcliffe was twice stabbed in separate alleged armed home invasions, which led to his intestines protruding from his stomach in September.
On Monday the court heard in the days after that alleged incident, police officers saw two men leave a train at the Warrnambool railway station.
They both smelled strongly of cannabis and were searched.
Sutcliffe was found with 29.5 grams of ecstasy and 11.58g of cannabis.
During an interview with police, Sutcliffe told officers he got the drugs off a man who had stabbed him and admitted he was battling a drug addiction.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the quantity of ecstasy found was "huge in the overall scheme of things".
"He may have a raging drug habit but if he's going to profit from that and other people are going to suffer... my first thought is jail," he said.
Sutcliffe has a relevant criminal history, including being caught with 14 MDMA capsules at a South Australia music festival.
He was placed on a community correction order for that offending.
The court heard he also previously avoided a conviction in Victoria for trafficking MDMA.
On that occasion he was found with 21 grams of the drug.
Mr Holzer said the sentence Sutcliffe received - an adjourned undertaking to be of good behaviour - was "benevolent "and "very generous".
He said now the man was admitting to having 10 times the traffickable limit for ecstasy, as well as the "not insignificant" amount of cannabis.
"It is of concern... I need to deter you and others from this," he said.
Lawyer Jarrod Lee, representing Sutcliffe, urged the magistrate not to jail his client.
He said the man was young and had previously been assessed for depression and anxiety.
Mr Lee suggested another community correction order, which would allow Sutcliffe to be treated for his drug addiction in the community.
He said when his client suffered ill mental health he relapsed into drug use, although admitted he did not have any medical reports.
The magistrate said any references to Sutcliffe's mental health were therefore "speculation in the extreme" and handed down the six-month jail sentence.
Sutcliffe hugged an emotional woman in the court before being taken back into custody.
