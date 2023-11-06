Your one-stop shop for the 2023 Melbourne Cup

Winslow training export Ciaron Maher will be aiming to become the first trainer to win back-to-back Melbourne Cups in almost 20 years in the 2023 edition of the race that stops a nation.
Maher and his training partner David Eustace have five horses in the mix, including defending champion Gold Trip.
Former Warrnambool Brauer College student Teo Nugent has booked a Melbourne Cup ride for Maher, just eight months after a horrific race fall, while legendary jockey Damien Oliver will get a fairy-tale final ride in the Melbourne Cup after a nervous wait to see if the Michael Moroney-trained Alenquer would be cleared with a final vet examination on Tuesday morning.
Missed a story this week? Click on the links below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.