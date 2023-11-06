The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool woman charged with possession of illicit drugs

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 6 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman busted with drugs at breath test site during police blitz
Woman busted with drugs at breath test site during police blitz

A Warrnambool woman has been charged with drug offences after being intercepted at a preliminary alcohol/drug testing site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.