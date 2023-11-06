Woman busted with drugs at breath test site during police blitz

A Warrnambool woman has been charged with drug offences after being intercepted at a preliminary alcohol/drug testing site.
A Warrnambool highway patrol spokeswoman said the 21-year-old was tested at a pop-up site in east Warrnambool about 6pm on Sunday, November 5, 2023, as part of the Melbourne Cup long weekend Operation Furlong.
She was driving a Holden sedan and tested positive for an illicit drug.
Her vehicle was also carrying stolen licence plates and a search of the car revealed other drug paraphernalia.
Substances are yet to be analysed but are believed to be illicit drugs.
The woman and her male passenger, aged in his early 30s, are expected to be charged with possessing drugs of dependence and handling stolen goods - the licence plates.
They will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
Warrnambool police highway patrol Acting Sergeant Peter Hunter warned drivers all available officers would man preliminary breath test sites across the south-west as part of Operation Furlong on Monday November 6, 2023 and Tuesday, November 7.
"We want everyone to enjoy themselves but if you are planning to have a drink make sure you organise transport," he said.
"We will be out on the roads conducting breath and drug testing of drivers."
