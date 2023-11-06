A medical device invented by a Warrnambool surgeon is growing in popularity in the United States with two new hospitals jumping on board this month.
With so much buzz about the new product, LiVac Holdings is hoping to secure state government funding to help it meet the increasing demand.
Dr Phil Gan conceived the idea behind the LiVac retractor in 2009 to minimise the invasiveness and trauma of gastrointestinal surgery, which has now been used on thousands of patients across the world
After launching into the US market in 2020 during the pandemic, sales there were starting to take off with more surgeons turning to the single-use soft silicone device.
The device uses suction rather than hand-held retractors and harsh metal devices to create a vacuum to join solid organs, like the liver and spleen, to the diaphragm during surgery.
"There's never been a liver injury in the thousands of uses. We've got independent studies showing how safe it is," Dr Gan said.
"We believe it's the safest retractor out there."
LiVac is hoping a reapplication to the state government's $2 billion innovation fund Breakthrough Victoria would be successful in helping it scale up manufacturing of the product after its first application was knocked back.
"Post-COVID we are starting to see things moving in the right direction," Dr Gan said.
"We are growing our market but we are growing our market on a shoestring."
LiVac Holdings managing director Anabela Correia said Australia was traditionally a slow adopter of new medical technologies and she hoped this product could change that.
"We're a Victorian invention, we're manufactured in Victoria, we're at commercial stage and we need help to scale up," Dr Correia said.
"Here's a chance for Victoria to be the manufacturing hub for a product that's being sold globally.
"We've got global regulations, we've got patents, we've got sales and repeat surgeon users."
Dr Correia said a US-based surgeon had also developed a technique for using the device with the Intuitive DaVinci robot.
Member for South-West Coast Roma Britnell has been advocating for the device in Parliament in the hope of bringing the government's attention to the need for support.
"This technique could reduce time spent in hospital by up to half in many cases, freeing up healthcare workers, beds, and putting downward pressure on Victoria's crushing hospital wait list times," she said.
Dr Correia said when the LiVac device was used patients were being discharged on the day of their surgery whereas those using other devices required an overnight hospital stay.
"In the US we've calculated that using 200 LiVacs saves the hospital $1 million. That's not insignificant," she said.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.