More than 20 turbines would be erected near the north of one south-west shire under plans for another major wind farm.
Australian-owned renewable energy company Squadron Energy has announced its plans for the 62-turbine Moreton Hill Wind Farm.
Head of project development Alastair Smith told The Standard about 23 of the 250-metre turbines would be located in Corangamite Shire, near Skipton and Lismore.
The proposal - in the early phase of development - would be referred to the Minister for Planning later in the year to determine whether it required an Environment Effects Statement.
Mr Smith said in the meantime the project team had been meeting with community members most directly impacted by the development.
"We are really excited to get the ball rolling on this major project that will bring benefits to the local community and will make a major contribution to our goals of a net-zero future in Australia," he said.
"We're committed to being a positive contributor to the communities where we work by sharing the benefits of our projects and supporting communities over the long term through a range of opportunities.
"Maximising investment in the regional economy is a priority and we also actively encourage open and regular communication with all local stakeholders."
Mr Smith said he expected the project to produce enough electricity to power about 260,000 homes and prevent nearly 350,000 tonnes of emissions each year.
