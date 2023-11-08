From south-west dairy farm to footy's big stage: Coach embraces AFLW finals

Warrnambool's Natalie Wood will draw on her own extensive finals experience when Essendon makes its AFLW finals debut.
Wood, who won five premierships over a 17-year playing career at Darebin and Melbourne University, has guided the Bombers to an elimination final in just their second year in the competition.
They will play Geelong on November 12, 2023, with the Cats vying for their first finals win in their second post-season appearance.
"It's always different as a player and coach... I guess for me I have been reflecting on that this week," Wood, 45, told The Standard. "It's almost like an excitement, 'yes finals are here, let's get to work'.
"I don't fear them, I get quite excited by them, I've lost a lot of finals and won a lot of finals.
"The thing I'll hopefully share with the players is at the end of the day we just want to make sure we do the work this week physically and mentally so we're prepared and can put our best foot forward and that will be what it will be.
"Ultimately you don't want to have any regrets come finals."
Essendon, which finished 10th in its first season in the competition in 2022, was left to sweat on a top-eight finish after losing its final home-and-away fixture to Gold Coast on Friday, November 3.
Wood revealed learning the Bombers had done enough to finish seventh "come Sunday... was probably a little bit overwhelming to be honest".
"To get there in our second year is incredible," Wood said.
"You set out with these goals and they're lofty when you're in your second year in the competition but it's important to be building a team that wants to be striving for success.
"To get there was really quite exciting and also a relief for the players, you're absolutely ecstatic for them and the work they've put in."
Essendon is seeking its first senior finals win in close to two decades, with its men's team's last post-season victory coming way back in 2004.
Wood downplayed any added pressure on her team to break that streak.
"We don't feel the pressure of that (external commentary), at the end of the day we're a team in our second year of competition and we're trying to win a final," she said.
"If we do - that will be celebrated by the whole club. It's an opportunity for us, it's not a burden we wear.
"I know the players and all the staff are keen to keep playing footy so we want to win and be in this situation again next week."
Wood said that desire to play finals was what ultimately convinced her to take on Essendon's inaugural senior women's coaching role.
"That really drew me to Essendon, we know we're one of the last teams to come into the competition but we want to be in a hurry to set up a program that matches the already-established clubs," she said.
"It's always been that ambition (finals) but it's also really important to set processes and steps to go 'how do we get there' and whether that takes a year or five years, it's important to have the progressions outlined."
Sunday's elimination final against Geelong reignites similar storylines seen in their most recent match-up at Warrnambool's Reid Oval last month, which Essendon won by 10 points.
Sisters Maddy and Georgie Prespakis, both stars of the competition, will go head-to-head, while Branxholme export Georgia Clarke will play against former teammates after a five-season stint at Geelong.
Wood, too, faces the club that started her coaching career.
"There are threads that go right through so perhaps in time you can stop and appreciate those but for this week it's just about making sure we do our due diligence and make sure we have a really solid plan... and embrace the finals atmosphere," she said.
Wood encouraged passionate south-west Essendon supporters to "make the trip down the highway" and fill the stands at GHMBA stadium on Sunday with her family also set to cheer from the sidelines.
"They follow me everywhere" she laughed. "They'll be there, I've got some family that live in Geelong and some family in Warrnambool so they're pretty happy with the Geelong game."
Geelong and Essendon's elimination final is scheduled at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday, November 12 from 1.05pm.
