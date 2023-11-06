The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool resident wants city council to install 50kmh signs

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
November 6 2023 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breton Street resident Keith Mills wants Warrnambool City Council to install more 50kmh speed limit signs near his house. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Breton Street resident Keith Mills wants Warrnambool City Council to install more 50kmh speed limit signs near his house. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A Breton Street resident wants more 50kmh speed limit signs to be installed near his house as cars coming around the bend have almost hit him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.