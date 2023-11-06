A Breton Street resident wants more 50kmh speed limit signs to be installed near his house as cars coming around the bend have almost hit him.
Keith Mills said he has pushed Warrnambool City Council on the issue for several years after he was nearly hit crossing the road.
"It's mainly when I walk across at the corner there (near Evelyn Crescent), with a lot of battery (electric) cars, which are quiet and I'm a bit slow going over the road," the Breton Street resident of 35 years said.
He said a sign was installed at the Mortlake Road end of the street, where the Salvation Army opened a headquarters, but there were no signs at the Garden Street end.
"You need one there and another halfway along," Mr Mills said.
The VicRoads website said the default speed for all roads in suburban areas where there were no speed limit signs displayed was 50kmh, because of them being high pedestrian and cyclist activity areas.
The new rule for built-up areas was implemented on January 22, 2001.
Warrnambool City Council director of city infrastructure David Leahy said a Breton Street resident raised the issue with Wannon MP Dan Tehan, which was then referred onto the council.
"It was agreed that given Breton Street intersected with Mortlake Road, an arterial road with a 60kmh speed limit, the council would install a 50kmh sign at the western entrance to Breton Street," Mr Leahy said.
"The sign was installed about a week later."
Mr Leahy said given the VicRoads advice for built-up areas, no further signs would be installed.
"If the issue is more about compliance with the speed limit, the council can discuss enforcement with Victoria Police," he said.
Warrnambool highway patrol Acting Sergeant Pete Hunter said it was a timely reminder for motorists to stick to the speed limit.
"It is 50kmh in a built-up area in in town unless otherwise stated," Acting Sergeant Hunter said.
"It changed from 60 to 50 quite a few years ago."
