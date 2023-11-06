The big play: Big data's role in online gaming in Australia

As the landscape of online gaming shifts, big data emerges as the invisible power player, steering trends and enhancing user experiences. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis

Australia, a country renowned for its sun-soaked beaches, the Sydney Opera House, and kangaroos, is now making waves in the realm of online gaming.



As the landscape of this industry shifts, big data emerges as the invisible power player, steering trends and enhancing user experiences.



The interplay between big data and online gaming in Australia is reshaping the industry, and here's how.

1. Australia's Gaming Landscape: A Quick Peek

The gaming industry is rapidly growing globally, and Australia is no exception. With more than 60 per cent of the Australian population identifying as regular gamers, the market potential is immense.



A staggering statistic to note is that Australians spent approximately $3.4 billion on digital games in 2020, with a consistent annual growth of around 6 per cent.

2. Decoding Player Preferences with Big Data

One of the most significant advantages of big data in the online gaming world is its ability to offer insights into player behaviours and preferences.



By analysing millions of gaming sessions, developers can pinpoint what makes a game addictive or where players typically drop off.

A recent study found that in Australia, strategy games account for 35 per cent of total gameplay, followed closely by action and adventure games.



This information is invaluable to developers who can tailor their designs to fit these preferences, ensuring prolonged engagement and higher retention rates.

3. Enhancing Player Experience with Real-time Analytics

Gone are the days when games were static entities released once and never updated. Today's online games are dynamic and evolve based on player feedback and behaviour.

In Australia, over 50 per cent of online gamers expressed that real-time game updates and features based on their preferences significantly enhance their overall gaming experience.



Big data plays a crucial role here by providing real-time analytics, allowing developers to make on-the-fly changes, optimize performance issues, or introduce new features that the audience will love.

4. Predictive Analysis: The Future of Gaming

Big data isn't just about understanding the present; it's also about predicting the future.



With the power of predictive analytics, developers can forecast trends, ensuring they're always a step ahead of the competition.

Imagine a game that adapts its difficulty level based on a player's skill, ensuring they are always challenged but never overwhelmed.



In 2021, a survey showed that 48 per cent of Australian gamers were more inclined to continue playing a game that adapted to their skill level, thus enhancing their overall gaming experience.

5. Securing the Gaming Environment

Online gaming isn't without its pitfalls. With the rise in its popularity, there's also a surge in cyber threats targeting gamers.



Fortunately, big data steps in here as well, offering advanced threat detection by analysing patterns and behaviours.

Australia has witnessed a 20 per cent increase in cyber-attacks targeting online gaming platforms in the past two years.



By leveraging big data analytics, many of these threats are identified and neutralised even before they can manifest, ensuring a safer gaming environment for all.

In conclusion

As online gaming in Australia continues to soar in popularity, the silent ally working behind the scenes, big data, is ensuring that the industry remains dynamic, engaging, and secure.



With the symbiotic relationship between these two entities, the future of Australian gaming looks brighter and more thrilling than ever.

