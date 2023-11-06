Passengers will have the chance to ride the rails like royalty when the train that once carried the king and queen visits Warrnambool.
The royal train will arrive in Warrnambool on Friday, November 24, 2023, bringing more than 70 passengers to the region for the weekend as part of charter group tour.
But instead of leaving the train at the Warrnambool station all day Saturday, November 25, Seymour Heritage Railway will run a lunch trip to Camperdown and back.
On its last visit it ran shuttle services to the Boorcan loop, but railway president John Crofts said they thought they'd do something different this time.
"We've managed to timetable a return trip to Camperdown - a day out on the royal train," he said.
"You have grandparents for who it was clearly a massive nostalgic moment to be back on the old country carriages, you had their grandkids with wide-eyed looks of amazement," he said.
Kiosks will be open on the train offering barista coffee, bar service and snacks during the trip which departs at 10.30am and arrives back at 3.25pm.
Mr Crofts said the visit to Warrnambool was with a new Sydney-based charter company St James Rail.
He said timetabling uncertainty with V/Line had turned off Captain's Choice which hadn't booked any more tours for next year.
Mr Crofts said the last trip in March this year coincided with the Avalon Airshow, and the train was forced to terminate at Waurn Ponds even though he believed there was room on the line to accommodate the tourist train.
"It's a disappointing outcome for the state because I think growing the tourism economy, particularly in regional Victoria, is important for us. It ought to be afforded the priority it deserves," he said.
"There is ongoing demand for these products."
And, he said, the south-west was a popular destination with the Great Ocean Road, Port Fairy and Timboon major drawcards.
But he said accessibility was still a problem. "Getting a timetable slot to get down there is quite challenging. Even this one is right on the cusp of being feasible," he said.
Passengers on the charter group will take a coach from Camperdown to the Great Ocean Road on Friday before heading to Warrnambool for the night.
"In part they're getting off at Camperdown because the path that we're on, the train then has to go and sit in the Boorcan loop empty for two-and-a-half hours," he said.
But Mr Crofts said they had turned adversity to opportunity. "You have to be a little bit inventive," he said.
On Sunday, the train will make its way to Bendigo as part of the four-night, five-day charter itinerary.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.