Cosy thief steals doona cover in shed raid

Warrnambool police are seeking information about a burglary at a home in Hoddle Street in west Warrnambool involving a thief stealing a doona cover.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an offender broke into the Hoddle Street home overnight on Saturday, November 4.
The burglary was reported to police on Sunday and Warrnambool-based crime scene officers attended and processed the scene on Monday morning.
"It appears an unknown person has attended the address between 10pm Saturday and 4pm on Sunday. They gained access to the rear garage which is separate to the house," he said.
"There was a female victim at home when the incident occurred.
"Once inside the rear garage, the offender has gained access to the victim's car and stole a brand new doona cover valued at $380 from the boot of the vehicle.
"The unknown offender has also stolen a brand new Dewalt sander, worth $200, from the rear patio of the property."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes requested anyone with information, or any neighbours with CCTV check their footage, and contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1174 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
