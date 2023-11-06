The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Doona cover and sander stolen from Hoddle Street, west Warrnambool

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 6 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cosy thief steals doona cover in shed raid
Cosy thief steals doona cover in shed raid

Warrnambool police are seeking information about a burglary at a home in Hoddle Street in west Warrnambool involving a thief stealing a doona cover.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.