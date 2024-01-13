'The man can hit them to the moon': Import boasts match-winning century

An overseas import's maiden Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one century came at a time his team needed it most.
Alex Browne's unbeaten 101 lifted Northern Raiders to victory on the second day of their two-day fixture against Brierly-Christ Church on Saturday, January 13.
The Purnim-based Raiders, who dismissed the Bulls for 183 a week earlier, got off to a strong start with the bat, with nightwatchman Hayden McGovern (23) opening alongside Chris Lenehan (18).
Despite reaching 0-40 by drinks, the Raiders' middle order later collapsed to 6-69 - led by Bulls' Jason Greer (4-58) - before Browne came to the crease at number eight.
The big-hitting Barbados cricketer's 101-run innings came from 86 deliveries and included seven fours and seven sixes.
"His innings was phenomenal, we need 120 runs and he got 100 of them," Raiders captain-coach Jimmy Elford said of Browne's efforts.
"The balls he hit, the man can hit them to the moon if he really wanted to.
"He sort of murdered the ball really - anything half loose he just lifted.
"It's probably nearly one of the better 100s I've seen in my time in Warrnambool.
"He timed his innings really well... they sort of spread the field a bit and instead of trying to hit every ball for six he nudged them around a little bit."
Elford believed Browne's knock was more impressive considering it won the team the match, with lower-order batters Ben Heard and Patrick Bubb playing composed innings to stay out at the crease alongside Browne.
"It was a really good team-lifter, for us we can't really afford to lose any games and the position we were in, for (Browne) to come out and do that was really good," Elford said.
"We knew it (century) would come at some point, I'm just glad it came in a game we really needed it."
The Raiders now reset for Merrivale next round, with Elford confirming Charlie James, who has been playing in the Dowling Shield in Melbourne recently, and Sandy Robinson were both available for selection.
"It's a massive game for us next week against Merrivale... but every game for us for the rest of the year is a big game," Elford said. "We have to keep winning to try and pencil ourselves in for finals but we're trying to focus on week-to-week."
