A long-held dream to transform an abandoned quarry into an amphitheatre at the Warrnambool Community Garden has been realised as part of a six-year project.
Warrnambool Community Garden deputy convenor Courtney Mathew said its volunteers had contributed countless hours of hard work and dedication to revitalise the onsite quarry.
Quarry steering committee chair Geoff Rollinson said it was previously "a blackberry infested, inaccessible area" and the work had been completed in a challenging environment with sloping walls.
To celebrate its transformation, a public event, Live at the Quarry, will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 - the garden's first major event in many years.
Mr Rollinson said volunteers attended "no less than 15 to 20 working bees" to help the dream become a reality.
"We never imagined we'd get to this point where the amphitheatre is completed," Mr Rollinson said.
He said volunteers planted trees and established vegetation on the slopes and enhanced the sheoak tree planting around the quarry perimeter to reduce the effects of the wind.
"In doing so we've got this beautiful whispering sound," he said. "If you go into the quarry you can hear the wind passing through the sheoaks and this wonderful whispering sound. It creates a really special atmosphere."
The old quarry makes up a third of the two-acre site which is on the corner of Grieve Street and Grafton Road.
Mr Rollinson thanked volunteers who had helped beautify the space, as well as community- minded contractors, including earth moving and electricians and others who gave their time and the hardworking community garden members.
Ms Matthew said amphitheatre concept plans were completed in 2016 and work began in 2019 with funding support from the Fletcher Jones Family Foundations, Warrnambool City Council's small infrastructure fund and state government Pick My Project community grants initiative.
"When you see it transform slowly you forget how far it came," she said.
Ms Mathew said the project had received state and national recognition in the Premier's Sustainability Awards and the Banksia Sustainability Awards in 2022.
Live at The Quarry will include music from south-west performers, food trucks, children's activities and garden tours from 3pm to 7pm.
"This is the first toe in the water into how we can activate the space and we're looking forward to the range of purposes it could serve for our community," Ms Mathew said.
"Eventually it could be a wedding venue or for celebrations, concerts, all those things."
With the amphitheatre now completed, Ms Mathew said it was time to enjoy the area before the construction of the next stage, its forest gully, began. It is hoped the forest gully will be completed in the next 18 months.
"This event offers the perfect opportunity to come together, share a picnic, relax, and bask in the wonderful atmosphere, or hit the dance floor and groove to the beats of fantastic bands and DJs," she said.
Ms Mathew said members were excited to invite the community to enjoy the stunning space and the event promised to be "a joyful blend of family, community, music, dancing, laughter and song in a beautiful setting".
She said community members were needed to volunteer for two-hour shifts and would receive free tickets for their contribution.
Live at The Quarry is on at the Warrnambool Community Garden on November 11. Entry $5. Children free.
