One south-west council is doing all it can to stop its youth from leaving for Melbourne and larger regional centres.
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said the youth drain had been a chronic problem for the organisation.
"According to Census figures, the number of 15 to 24-years-olds in the shire fell from 1770 in 2016 to 1678 in 2021," she said.
"That's a decline of 5.2 per cent in five years. In comparison, the shire's population grew from 16,051 to 16,115 in the same period.
"Regional areas have always been challenged by the flight of young people to regional centres for work and educational opportunities. Corangamite is no different with work and educational opportunities in Warrnambool, Ballarat, Geelong and Melbourne."
But Cr Gstrein said the organisation would work on a new solution.
"One of the objectives of our Council Plan for 2023-24 is to engage with young people and encourage opportunities that retain them in our shire," she said.
"This means providing opportunities through traineeships and apprenticeships in skill shortage areas.
"Council will also explore training, work experience and job opportunities for young people at our stadiums and libraries.
"As part of the implementation of the Growth and Prosper framework, the council will be developing a Population Attraction and Retention Action Plan that includes targeting generational cohorts such as our young people.
"Providing real career paths for our young people so they don't have to move away for work will also strengthen the skills base in the shire."
The issue was marked a continual challenge for the shire in the council's 2023 Annual Report.
