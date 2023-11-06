The Standard
Phil Irvine replaces Peter Haynes as Woodford Racing Club president

By Tim Auld
November 6 2023 - 12:06pm
PETER Haynes has stood down as president of the Woodford Racing Club but will remain on the committee.

