PETER Haynes has stood down as president of the Woodford Racing Club but will remain on the committee.
Woodford races annually on New Year's Eve at the Warrnambool racecourse.
Haynes, who was president of the once-a-year race club for 15 years, has been replaced by Phil Irvine.
"The time was right to hand over the reins to Phil," Haynes said.
"I had been in the chair for 15 years.
"I'm sure Phil will do a great job. He's a great people's person.
"It was all about having succession plans in place and having a bit of fresh blood to drive the ship forward.
"The club has a long and proud tradition and we're trying to ensure that history lasts for many, many more years to come.
"We've got nine on the committee - they are all passionate about their roles and do great jobs.
"We have young committee members Peter Cannon and Blake Grey learning the ropes and undoubtedly they will be the future leaders of the club."
Haynes said one of the highlights in his job was seeing the club remain a successful tenant club at Warrnambool.
"The Woodford Racing Club is made up of volunteers," he said.
"We put in countless hours to ensure we have a successful race meeting.
"We've survived as a tenant club which has been very rewarding for our committee and members and we've struck a long-term deal with Warrnambool to ensure we're there for years to come.
"We're a community based club.
"The smaller clubs appear to be struggling but through hard work from our volunteers we're still going strong as can be seen by the fact that we donated $250,000 to the Warrnambool Racing Club for its Matilda room."
LIAM O'Keeffe is a firm believer in the saying 'time goes quick'.
The Warrnambool-born O'Keeffe is in his sixth year as the Flemington racecourse manager and is enjoying the challenges the demanding job presents - especially over the big four-day Melbourne Cup carnival.
"Time has gone really quick since I left working at the Warrnambool racecourse 11 years ago," he said.
"The last six years have gone the quickest after I took over as the racecourse manager. We've got 20 trainers at Flemington and just over 600 horses in work.
"It's busy each morning of the week at the track and then we've got to get everything ready for the Melbourne Cup Carnival.
"I'm very lucky to have Brendan Jackson as my assistant and a great group of staff who are passionate about their jobs and having everything spot-on for the carnival.
"The only thing we can't do anything about is the weather - that's out of our hands."
O'Keeffe said he enjoyed coming home to Warrnambool and couldn't wait to be at next year's Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
HANDY Warrnambool galloper Corner Pocket has been retired following an unplaced run at Flemington on Saturday.
Trainer Lindsey Smith said Corner Pocket had been a very consistent horse for his connections.
"Corner Pocket has run his last race," Smith said. 'There's nothing left for Corner Pocket to prove.
"He's been a great money spinner for his connections. He's been so honest during his career.
"He deserves a good home for life and that's what he's going to get."
Corner Pocket won nine races from his 22 starts and was in the minor placegetters' stalls on eight occasions.
Meanwhile, Smith will push ahead with plans to run Triple Missile in the $1 million Group One Rupert Clarke Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday, November 18, after his run at Flemington on Saturday.
"I think Triple Missile is looking for the 1400 metres of the Rupert Clarke," Smith said.
"He should get into the race on the minimum weight and I think he'll be competitive."
Triple Missile has won seven of his 18 starts.
PLENTY of people from Koroit and Port Fairy will be cheering on the Ciaron Maher-trained Future History in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.
If Future History wins the race that stops the nation Koroit and Port Fairy will share in $50,000 as part of the recent Melbourne Cup trophy tour which visited both towns in the lead-up to the famous race.
The money will go to local charities in Koroit and Port Fairy.
THE dam of a VRC Oaks placegetter and a 16-strong Godolphin draft which includes Group Three winners Alegron and Zethus headline the Inglis Digital November (early) catalogue which is now open for bidding.
The well-related Rain Cloud is offered in foal to Toronado, making her resulting foal a full sibling to Queen Air, placed in a VRC Oaks and a winner at Moonee Valley.
Her promising two-year-old filly Ferrytail is in work with Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith.
Godolphin is offering 16 racehorses and race fillies for unreserved sale, ranging from stakes winners to city and provincial performers and maiden gallopers.
In total the Inglis Digital November (early) catalogue consists of 270 lots - 160 racehorses (62 race fillies), 39 broodmares, 51 shares, two unbroken stock and 18 yearlings by stallions such as Bivouac, Doubtland, Lucky Vega and Written By.
There are mares in foal to Acrobat, Russian Camelot and Tassort, plus mares with foals at foot by Brave Smash, Brutal, Saxon Warrior and Flying Artie.
The final countdown of bidding for the November (early) sale begins at 10am, Wednesday, November 8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.