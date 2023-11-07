Hampden league club adds two more pieces to recruiting puzzle

North Warrnambool Eagles' coach Nathan Vardy believes a recruit with Geelong Football Netball League experience will add "depth and grunt" to its midfield, while a returning player will be given fresh opportunity to play senior football.
The Eagles have signed onballer Harley Cobb from GFNL club St Albans, while Sam Worden returns to Bushfield after three seasons playing senior football at Rokewood-Corindhap in the Central Highlands Football League.
Vardy said Cobb was a recruit who had virtually "landed on our doorstep", with partner Sam Bird a netballer at the club.
"He came to a couple functions during the year and we got to meet him and know him a little bit," Vardy said.
Cobb has played the majority of his career at St Albans, bar one season at Lockington-Bamawm United in the Heathcote District Football Netball League in 2022 which culminated in a senior premiership.
Vardy believed Cobb's values and work ethic would be a strong fit at the Eagles.
"Doing homework on guys you're recruiting... he's tough as nails, runs all day, goes through the midfield," Vardy said.
"He's highly spoken about from people who have seen him play as a footballer and person.
"He's obviously played senior level in the Geelong footy league - that will hold him in good stead going into next year with us.
"We've got some good players in our midfield but hopefully he can add some depth and grunt to that area."
Meanwhile, Worden returns to the club alongside partner and netballer Kate O'Meara, who has signed on as an open assistant coach.
"It's always good to get people back to the footy club, a big part of recruiting is making sure you get good people to the club and we know Sam and Kate are great people," Vardy said.
Worden played a handful of senior games for the Eagles in 2018 before lining up solely in reserves in 2019.
Vardy said Worden, who played as a defensive midfielder at Rokewood-Corindhap, would have every opportunity to push for senior selection in 2014.
"It's probably a clean slate for Sam," Vardy said. "He was still quite young... and I think 2019 was probably one of the strongest North Warrnambool sides that has been out on the park.
"I haven't seen him play, there is no pre-conceived perceptions.
"The conversations I've had with him, he's really excited to have a fresh set of eyes.
"I know he's really into his training and fitness.
"If he puts the work in in the pre-season then there is no reason he can't play senior footy for us."
Cobb and Worden join Tom James and Will Brennan in signing for North Warrnambool Eagles in 2024.
