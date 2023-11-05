The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Portland man, 28, remanded in custody on 14 charges

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 6 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused on bail charged with another 14 offences
Accused on bail charged with another 14 offences

A 28-year-old Portland man will appear in Warrnambool court after being charged with 14 offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.