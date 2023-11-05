Accused on bail charged with another 14 offences

A 28-year-old Portland man will appear in Warrnambool court after being charged with 14 offences.
A police spokesman said the accused man was already on bail in relation to police briefs of evidence which were scheduled to be heard on November 21.
It's understood he was involved in a dispute with an associate and made threats to kill while holding a spear gun.
The offending was largely alleged to have happened on Saturday, November 4.
His car was located and seized by police in the Portland Aldi car park on Sunday, searched and a knife was located in the vehicle.
Other charges related to smashing a window and a petrol theft.
In total he's facing 14 charges, many relating to breaching his bail conditions.
The man was arrested at the weekend, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
