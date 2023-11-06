Archer Dumesny is following in his mother and uncle's footsteps, winning a slew of awards at the Port Fairy Show.
The six-year-old entered almost 60 items into the arts and crafts sections, including photographs, drawings and floral arrangements, coming away with 52 honours, 20 firsts, 17 seconds, 15 thirds and a highly commended. He also received two overall category sashes.
The show was held at the Port Fairy Showgrounds on Saturday, November 4, 2023.
Archer's mother Amelia Ridout said entering and winning the show competitions was something she and her brothers did when they were younger.
"I'm 34 now and my brothers are 40 and 38 - they all did it when they were six," Ms Ridout said.
"My mum did it with all us and now to do it with Archer is nice."
Ms Ridout said it was the second year in a row Archer had come away with success.
"It's nice to go through (the entries) and see his face. He gets excited when he sees he got the ribbons and sashes for winning the overall categories," she said.
Ms Ridout said it took more than a month of daily after school activities for Archer to complete his entries.
