Archer Dumesny collected 52 awards at the Port Fairy Show

Lillian Altman
November 6 2023 - 5:47pm
Archer Dumesny, 6, with some of his Port Fairy Show award-winning entries. Picture: Anthony Brady
Archer Dumesny is following in his mother and uncle's footsteps, winning a slew of awards at the Port Fairy Show.

