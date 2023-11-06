Warrnambool passengers endured a chaotic trip to Melbourne, taking seven hours to finally reach their destination on November 5, 2023.
The 7.40am Warrnambool to Southern Cross service struck a tree on the track between Camperdown and Colac about 9am Sunday.
There were no injuries to the 110 passengers on board, or train crew.
Specialist crews were called to attend and remove the tree and inspect the train.
Passengers remained on the train until police and State Emergency Services crews arrived to safely assist them off the service.
One passenger told The Standard they waited onboard the train for about two hours.
"They got everyone's names and numbers that had flights (to catch) and got them off first," she said.
She said passengers eventually departed the train using a ladder and walked about 20 metres to a bus that was parked in a paddock containing cattle.
She said they left Warrnambool at 7.40am and didn't arrive in Melbourne until about 2.30pm.
The passenger and her family were late to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
Information obtained from V/Line showed replacement coaches met passengers on nearby Swan Marsh Road and their journey to Melbourne was resumed at noon.
Due to the stopped train, the 6.55am Southern Cross to Warrnambool service was unable to continue its journey.
It remained stationary in the Warncoort Loop while awaiting the arrival of a second driver to assist in turning around the service.
The train was moved to Birregurra Station about 11.30am and passengers continued their journeys on coaches.
Complimentary food and drink was provided to passengers on both services during the delay.
Sunday's 11.44am Warrnambool to Southern Cross service was also cancelled and replaced by coaches.
The train that struck the tree was given the all clear to return to Melbourne empty about 1.30pm.
A V/Line spokesman thanked passengers for their patience and understanding as "we worked to get them to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible".
Passengers took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their concerns on Sunday.
"Absolutely appalling form @VLine," one person said.
"No notice of buses replacing trains on the Warrnambool line and 40 minute delay. People here on the Terang platform missing work and family commitments."
