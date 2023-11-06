The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool train passengers endure seven-hour trip to city

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 6 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Warrnambool passengers endured a chaotic trip to Melbourne, taking seven hours to finally reach their destination on November 5, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.