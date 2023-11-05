Racegoers from across the region travelled to Mortlake for the town's annual races on Saturday.
It was the first time the event, held on November 4, 2023, has been hosted with crowds in four years.
Mortlake Racing Club manager Karen Van Kempen said 1700 people attended including patrons from Colac, Camperdown, Warrnambool, Hamilton and various other south-west towns.
"We haven't had a crowd since 2019 so it (crowd numbers) is down on what was here in 2019," she said. "But we were very pleased with the number that we had."
Mrs Van Kempen said it was a great day and there was some quality racing.
"One trainer Matt Cumani, he got a treble, and a couple of riders rode doubles," she said. "The track raced really well.
"We've done some facility upgrades over the last three or four years. This was our first time with crowds and everything went off really well."
Mrs Van Kempen thanked the hard working committee for its contribution and for making the day such a success.
"It was great to see the community and the Moyne Shire really got behind us and really let us get back on track and get things happening again."
