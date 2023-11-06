Passengers using the Warrnambool V/Line service in September 2023 arrived at their destination in a punctual manner only half of the time.
The Warrnambool line recorded 51.2 per cent punctuality across September, well below the organisation's target of 92 per cent.
The reliability of the service was at 93.5 per cent, with 12 of the 186 services scheduled to operate cancelled.
The Standard understands the delays were due to upgrade works, with temporary speed restrictions in place to enable trains to run while the works were being undertaken.
Other factors included a train striking an animal near Colac on September 27, trespassers, emergency services requests and train faults.
Punctuality is measured on time if the train arrives within 10 minutes and 59 seconds of the intended arrival schedule.
During September buses replaced trains between Geelong and Warrnambool due to works at Waurn Ponds, which were not included in the performance measurements.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell slammed the state government in parliament over the "terrible" punctuality in September and "failure" to deliver new trains.
"The punctuality figures for V/Line's Warrnambool line are shamefully low, with just over half arriving on schedule" Ms Britnell said.
"South West Coast residents are not able to rely on the V/Line services they need to attend their medical appointments, family commitments and important events."
A delay was also recorded this month, when passengers endured a seven-hour trip to their destination on November 5, when the 7.40am Warrnambool to Southern Cross service struck a tree on the track between Camperdown and Colac.
In other V/Line news, for passengers travelling on the Warrnambool line throughout November, the services are expected to leave up to half an hour earlier as buses replace trains.
The replacements will be in place between Warrnambool and Geelong from the first service on November 8 to the last service on November 19.
On weekdays, passengers will board Geelong line trains between Geelong and Southern Cross, however trains may not connect directly with replacement coaches.
The weekend 7.40am Warrnambool to Southern Cross and 7pm Southern Cross to Warrnambool services will also be replaced by coaches for the entire journey.
