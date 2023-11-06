The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool V/Line records 50 per cent punctuality in September

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 6 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Passengers using the Warrnambool V/Line service in September arrived at their destination in a punctual manner only half of the time.
Passengers using the Warrnambool V/Line service in September arrived at their destination in a punctual manner only half of the time.

Passengers using the Warrnambool V/Line service in September 2023 arrived at their destination in a punctual manner only half of the time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.