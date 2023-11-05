Man on bail found with drug smorgasbord

A south-west man already on serious police charges has been found with a smorgasbord of drugs in Hamilton's central business district.
A police spokesman said the 38-year-old was observed by police in Hamilton's CBD at 3am on Saturday, November 6.
He was searched and found to be in possession of small amounts of illicit drugs methamphetamine, cannabis and GHB, as well as prescription medication Xanax.
A police check revealed the man was already on three counts of bail charged with serious offences in Portland and due to face that city's magistrate's court on November 28.
He was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
The man was previously living in Portland but is understood to have moved to Hamilton.
