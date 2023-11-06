Man accused of trafficking GHB admits possession of other drugs

UPDATED, Tuesday, 8am:
A 38-year-old south-west man with drug issues has been jailed for time he served in custody over the weekend.
Justin Eastman, 38, previously of Portland and now Hamilton, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 6, to drug charges.
Police told the court the offending was not at the high end but Eastman was already on bail for trafficking GHB, failing to answer bail, theft of a vehicle and carrying a prohibited weapon.
Those charges are listed to be heard on November 28 in the Portland court after Eastman was allegedly found in possession of 125ml of GHB.
It's also claimed he refused an oral fluid drug driver test.
Officers observed Eastman in the Hamilton CBD about 3am Saturday and a search located three different sorts of illicit drugs and a tablet of prescription medication.
A lawyer claimed there was significant concern about the search and submitted the two nights Eastman had spent in police custody was a sufficient penalty.
Eastman was also backed by a positive court integrated service program.
The lawyer said her client had been overwhelmed and under stress complying with that program and self-medicated with illicit drugs.
Magistrate Franz Holzer told Eastman the reason he had been picked up by police was his ongoing issues with drugs.
"Police will watch you like a hawk," Mr Holzer told Eastman.
"You have other matters to be dealt with. If you have anything to do with drugs you are asking for a heap of pain."
