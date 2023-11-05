Woman stunned to find two masked thieves in her home

UPDATE, Monday, 8.47am:
A 61-year-old Koroit woman received the fright of her life after arriving home to find two masked men ransacking her home.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the residential burglary and theft happened at 10.40pm Saturday, November 4, 2023.
He said the woman arrived back at her High Street home alone to find two unknown offenders inside her house.
"The woman has spent most of the day away, (she) drives in her driveway and finds a silver SUV parked out the front," he said.
"Inside her home were two men committing a burglary. They are both described as being of average build, wearing dark clothing and possibly wearing balaclavas, hats or face coverings.
"The woman was frightened and traumatised. She did not get out of her car.
"The offenders have scurried to the silver SUV which was bearing stolen Western Australia registration plates 1ESC-087."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the woman feared her car was going to be rammed, so she reversed out of her driveway.
"The silver SUV had a very minor collision with a fence and was last seen heading south on High Street," he said.
"The victim discovered her home had been ransacked with multiple rooms searched through in the hunt for valuables.
"A large quantity of jewellery, valued at more than $3000, was stolen."
The investigator said police suspected the burglary was a targeted attack.
"We are guessing it was targeted and the offenders may have somehow known the woman was going to be away," Detective Senior Constable Hughes said.
"It was just bad timing that she got home and discovered the offenders inside the house committing the offence."
The WA registration plates were stolen from a vehicle at Fyansford near Geelong late last month.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes requested members of the public keep an eye out for a silver SUV bearing those WA number plates.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1174 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The stolen jewellery included a gold chain with an oval pendant, two gold wedding rings, diamond earrings, a gold opal ring, six pairs of gold and coloured earrings, a silver Pandora bracelet, black pearl ring rings and two broaches.
