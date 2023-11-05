Cricket is by definition a team sport but Shae De Francesco's individual heroics in a win against Russells Creek on Saturday were something to remember.
The Mortlake captain-coach dismantled the Creekers with ball in hand, snaring the unbelievable figures of 7-3 off five overs, including a double hat-trick.
The Cats, in their inaugural season in the Warrnambool and District cricket women's competition, ultimately triumphed by 98 runs and remain unbeaten from two games.
De Francesco was rapt with her showing.
"That was unreal," she said.
"I think in my whole career, that's my first hat-trick so I'm very (happy)."
The Cats leader attributed her success to bowling straight, with her haul comprising four players bowled, two LBWs and one batter caught.
"Just bowling on the stumps (was the secret)," she said.
"It's as simple as that, we're trying to teach the girls 'they miss, you hit'.
"And you can't fault people that bowl on the stumps because they're going to get wickets regardless of what shots the batter can play."
De Francesco, an all-rounder with a wealth of experience playing men's cricket, was pleased with her whole team's effort.
Clare Rounds top-scored with 35 while Sarah McMaster took 1-8.
"We knew we had to bowl tight, we knew we had to field tight, we knew we had to make runs," she said.
"I didn't win the toss and would have liked to bowl first. It was good either way, we had some really good shots, as well as fielding and catches and that sort of thing. I can't fault the girls, either side."
De Francesco admitted she didn't expect to be undefeated after two rounds but had been impressed by what she'd witnessed from her teammates.
"The girls have just been so enthusiastic at training and willing to learn too (which) has been fantastic from a coaching perspective."
