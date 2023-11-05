Flemington's mounting yard was full of western district identities after the win of Ozzmosis in the $2 million Coolmore Stakes on Saturday.
Ozzmosis, under the urgings of Rachel King, defeated I Am Unstoppable and Shinzo in the Group One classic down the famous Flemington straight.
The winning group included John Bushell, Anthony Mahony, Dallas Ludeman, Jim Forest, Brian Wilson, Mick Finnigan and Corey Sinnott, who have shares in the lightly raced two-year-old and were there to cheer in their new star of the turf with other members of the Darby Racing syndicate.
Bushell said it was a huge thrill to be involved with a horse that had won a Group One race on the hallowed Flemington turf.
"I never thought I would see the day when the spud pickers from Koroit would be in the ownership group of a Group One winner down the famous Flemington straight," Bushell said.
"We've all got little shares but it doesn't matter about the size of the shares, it's all about being involved with other people from around Koroit and Port Fairy and to have a winner.
"There are a lot of other people in the syndicate under the Darby banner and they are great. We'll probably celebrate for a week."
"Ozzmosis has now won four of his five starts for us. He's a very valuable colt. I've got to give credit to Ozzmosis's trainer Bjorn Baker. He's done a sensational job with the horse."
Ozzmosis took his stake earnings to more than $1.45 million with his win.
Saturday's victory is King's fifth in a Group One and third for 2023.
