A commercial property in Warrnambool's CBD is on the market again, two years after it sold for $5.575 million.
The 1500-square-metre property at 571-574 Raglan Parade, which was one the home of The Standard, is being sold at auction.
The annual rental income for the building, which is leased by The Orange Door, is more than $300,000, the Burgess Rawson listing reveals.
It has a seven year lease until 2028 and two further five year options through to 2038.
When the building sold back in 2021, Wilsons agent Mark Wilson said there had been a lot of interest from buyers.
"We had a lot of interest, both locally and around Australia," Mr Wilson said at the time.
"The price exceeded expectations and it showed several things.
"First of all it showed the strength of Warrnambool as a place to invest in and secondly it showed the value of a state government lease for seven years."
The property will be sold at Burgess Rawson's portfolio auction on Wednesday, December 6.
The Standard relocated to Kepler Street in 2017.
