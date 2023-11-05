BALLARAT trainer Matt Cumani scooped the pool, winning three races on the eight event program at Mortlake on Saturday.
Cumani's wins included the $30,000 Mortlake Cup with imported galloper Sous Les Nuages and Desert Anthem and Fairytale Bliss in maiden races.
Sous Les Nuages, who was resuming from a seven-month break, beat Samedi and Yellowbrick Road to take out the feature race over 2000 metres.
Underrated jockey Neil Farley had the winning ride on the import.
The win was the second leg of a double for Farley. He was successful earlier in the day on Fairytale Bliss for Cumani.
Talented hoop Will Gordon had a winning double. Gordon started the day on a winning note, riding Desert Anthem to victory in the first race and followed up with Albanian Bay in race three.
Warrnambool-based jockey Tayla Childs and Melissa Julius rode winners.
Childs won on Albanian Wrestler while Julius booted home Xcessive Gamble to win a maiden.
Local racing heads to Hamilton for an eight race program this Friday. Dunkeld hosts its big cup meeting on November 18. The club has peaked its numbers at 10,000 patrons for the popular race day.
Patrons are urged to go online to book a ticket for the event. This year's Dunkeld Cup has prize-money of $50,000.
