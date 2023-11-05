The Standard
Trainer Matt Cumani takes out 2023 Mortlake Cup

By Tim Auld
November 5 2023 - 12:26pm
Matt Cumani, pictured during the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival in 2021, had a successful outing at Mortlake. File picture
BALLARAT trainer Matt Cumani scooped the pool, winning three races on the eight event program at Mortlake on Saturday.

