Reporters in 2023 know there are positives and negatives to being able to publish a story within minutes.
Mistakes, when they happen, can be identified and corrected quickly.
But spare a thought for the roving reporters back in the 1860s, who neither had the internet to check their facts or mobile phones to track down interview subjects.
Attendees at Flagstaff Hill's inaugural Wreckfest were given an insight into the printing process on Sunday.
Volunteer Greg Wane was showing visitors how the city's Examiner newspaper would have been printed.
Flagstaff Hill has an 1866 Albion Press that is still operational.
"It's totally hand operated," Mr Wane said.
He said the press was built in England and was sent to Australia to be used at the newspaper which was printed in Casterton.
"This came to Casterton in the 1870s," Mr Wane said.
"It was built in England and was probably shipped to Portland."
Mr Wane said two operators would print the newspaper.
"They could probably print 80 newspapers an hour," he said.
Given the slow process, you have to feel for the reporter who was forced to reveal they had made a mistake that would require the newspapers to be re-printed.
Wreckfest gave visitors the opportunity to see how industries worked 150 years ago.
People were able to have their fortune read and find out what it was like to attend school many years ago.
The family event also included games for children and cannon firing.
