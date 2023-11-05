An iconic Warrnambool business is mourning the passing of one of its owners.
Tim Tanner, who joined Kermond's Hamburgers at a young age and went on to run the business with Brett Healey, passed away this week.
A post on the business' Facebook page said staff were mourning not only the loss of an owner but also a son, a friend, a brother, a mentor and a leader.
"Tim Tanner first joined Kermond's as a young man, whose love for the business led to dreams of becoming an owner and one day expanding it, which he managed to achieve, in his amazing 43 years of life," the post says.
"In a strange sense of irony, while growing up in Warrnambool, Tim lived part of his young life on the same street as our founder John Kermond and his family on Belmore Road."
The post reveals Tim loved to travel, loved a road trip, and made friends wherever he went.
"He was humble, was happy to go about his business while enjoying many pleasures he had in life including playing music, reading and writing Japanese literature, and anything else ranging from history to mathematics, politics, business and surfing," the post says.
"It was never uncommon to see one of Tim's prized motorbikes parked out the front of his beloved Geelong store, either his Harley, Ducati or MV Augusta.
"Those of you who visited Kermonds in Geelong, may have been lucky enough to see one of Tim's acoustic guitars close to the grill, and if you were lucky may have witnessed him playing the likes of Pearl Jam, Lewis Capaldi, James Bay, even Ed Sheeran or Damian Rice."
"Tim, we can't imagine our lives without you, and while you have left far too early, we know you will be at peace, either at a beach with your customary coffee and toasted sandwich or with your surfboard close by."
Dozens of people expressed their sadness on the Kermond's Hamburgers Facebook page post.
"Condolences to all. Tim was a lovely young man and proud of the Geelong store," one person wrote.
"Deeply shocked to hear of Tim's passing, amazing bloke will leave a big hole to those who knew him. Condolences to the whole Tanner family," wrote another person.
"I loved working with him and seeing him in his element in Geelong. He always had a great smirk. Thinking of you all and Tim's family and friends. Johnny Kermond will put him to work on the grill upstairs."
Mr Tanner was celebrating the opening of the third Kermond's store in Port Fairy in March.
He told The Standard he was excited ahead of the store opening.
