A Bushfield man has been recognised for his contribution to the Australian meat industry over the past 50 years.
Noel Kelson, an executive at Midfield Meats, won the Australian Meat Industry Council's (AMIC) Distinguished Service Award.
Mr Kelson, 74, said he was delighted to be named the recipient of the award at the 2023 Meat Processing and Export conference on the Gold Coast last week.
"It's very humbling to have won the award," Mr Kelson said.
"It was a surprise to have won it. I've got to pinch myself to have my name up there with other people in the hall of fame for the meat industry.
"It's something that I never thought would have happened in my career."
Mr Kelson, who grew up in Injemira, joined the meat industry as a meat inspector at the Melbourne Department of Primary Industries' in 1971.
He has been a member on the AMIC board and National Processor Council since 2015 and joined the board of the Australian Meat Processor Corporation in 2020.
Mr Kelson has worked with Colin McKenna's company Midfield Meats for 28 years.
The two rode ponies to school together around the back roads of Injemira as youngsters.
"I've got to thank the Midfield Group who have given me so many opportunities not only in my working career but in life in general," Mr Kelson said.
Mr McKenna said Mr Kelson was a great asset to the company.
"It's fitting that Noel has won this prestigious award," Mr McKenna said.
"It's well deserved for all the work he's put into not only at Midfield but for the meat industry in Australia.
"Noel is a very humble person who deserves this accolade."
Mr McKenna said Mr Kelson had played a major role in the growth of Midfield over the years.
"He's been instrumental in so many initiatives at Midfield which have seen the company grow," he said.
"He's also been a wonderful supporter of my family which we are all proud and appreciative of."
