A Warrnambool practice has taken over Mortlake's medical clinic.
King Street Medical Clinic, which recently welcomed a new doctor, has taken over the practice that was formerly run by Lyndoch Living.
Anita Singh, practice manager of King Street Medical Clinic, said she and her husband Dr Surinder Singh had been searching for an opportunity to expand for some time.
"We have been looking for a way to expand for some time now and an opportunity arose with a few parties interested in working together," Mrs Singh said.
"In a happy turn of circumstances an arrangement was made that will ultimately benefit the community while helping us with our dream to expand."
Mrs Singh said the clinic's two doctors - Dr Belinda Bell and Dr Jamila Perera - would continue operating at the clinic, which opens from Monday to Thursday.
She said the clinic was extremely busy, with people travelling from as far as Lake Bolac for appointments.
"The clinic is extremely well supported by the local community, saving a largely ageing population from needing to drive to Warrnambool for medical care," Mrs Singh said.
She said there was also a nurse who was at the clinic once a month.
Mrs Singh said the clinic would happily welcome a third doctor to help meet demand.
"Again we have another clinic that needs more doctors to provide services to the community," she said.
Mrs Singh told The Standard last week the King Street Medical Clinic in Warrnambool is unable to keep up with demand for its services.
"We are still turning away numerous inquiries each day from new patients," Mrs Singh said.
"Unfortunately with Warrnambool's expanding population, the number of GPs is still lacking.
"This is a long-standing issue and there are no signs the shortage will ease anytime soon."
The change of ownership of the clinic comes after Lyndoch Living sold May Noonan in Terang and announced it was selling its new primary health care centre in Warrnambool.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.