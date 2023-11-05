Russells Creek skipper Cam Williams is still targeting improvement from his ladder-leading side after its thrilling win against contenders Allansford-Panmure at Uebergang Oval on Saturday.
The Creekers' total of 186 was seven-runs too many for the Gators, who looked to be cruising before losing their final seven wickets for just 48 runs.
The side sits one-win clear at the top of the congested Warrnambool and District cricket ladder after five rounds, with the Gators dropping to fourth with the loss.
A pleased but focused Williams wants to see his new-look side refine "every facet" of its game as it chases a fifth flag in seven seasons.
"You always want to improve because you don't want to stay the same, you don't want to stay stagnant, you always want to get better," he told The Standard.
"(I'm) super proud of the boys from where we were against Nestles (defeat) a couple of weeks ago to knock off Merrivale and now Allansford, especially on the first round on turf. I'm super happy.
"We've got a really good 12 players at the moment, really good, close, tight-knit group so no complaints here."
Williams (39) top-scored for the away side while Gators skipper and opener Shashan Silva looked in good touch for his 48.
Number four Chris Bant (44) and five Noah Greene (30) provided a good platform for the Gators however the team couldn't capitalise.
"Sash (Silva) obviously batted brilliantly, Noah Greene and Banty as well batted really well but I knew that getting those couple of wickets to get into their middle-to-lower order it was game on," Williams said.
"It's just a game of cricket at the end of the day and you put a bit of perceived pressure on people and most of the time chasing runs is really hard, so we just bowled in the right areas and we fielded really, really well with a couple of key run-outs and a couple of really, really good catches.
"I think that was the difference in the end."
Meanwhile in the other division one fixtures, Nestles and West Warrnambool produced comprehensive eight-wicket wins against Wesley Yambuk Titans and North Warrnambool Eels, while Dennington defeated Brierly-Christ Church by five wickets.
In the remaining matches, Port Fairy outclassed Mortlake by 100 runs while Northern Raiders registered their second triumph of the season, downing Merrivale by six wickets.
