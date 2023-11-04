Tasmanian Jock Goodyer was thrilled to salute with his car in "one piece" in round two of the SRA sprintcar series at Allansford's Premier Speedway on Saturday.
The Australian champion was at his classy best, passing Warrnambool driver Jamie Veal late in the 30-lap A-main to clinch Premier Speedway's season-opening event.
Veal, who started at the front of the grid, held on for second while South Australian Daniel Pestka rounded out the top three in front of a strong crowd.
There were no shortage of crashes in the race however, with more than half the 20-driver field not finishing.
Brock Hallett, Glen Sutherland, Chad Ely, Rusty Hickman, Cam Waters, Tate Frost, Brett Milburn, Jy Corbet, Bobby Daly and Ryan Jones all had their races end early for various reasons while Daniel Sayer didn't start.
"It's definitely cool to get that one done," Goodyer told The Standard after his win.
"It's quite a demanding, treacherous track out there so it's just cool to sort of bring the car home in one piece as well.
"That's the first start for that car after being built brand new, so it's obviously cool to have the speed in the car straight away."
The Tasmanian timed his run perfectly to snatch the lead from Veal within the final 10 laps after the Warrnambool driver looked assured of victory.
"I've been in the same predicament, it's sometimes better to be sitting second so you can pick where you can go to show your nose and that," he said.
"I knew it was going to get dicey, I knew whoever's in front (had) clean air but once we got to traffic I knew it was going to get quite dicey, so I was just waiting for that opportunity and I was able to capitalise on it and get the clean run home."
Goodyer was understanding of the track surface, saying you couldn't judge it off one meet.
"It can be good, it can be bad. It's like any track in the world really, it all has its nights at the end of the day," he said.
"It's obviously one one of the most pinnacle tracks in Australia.
"Obviously they tried a bit with the track surface tonight, so you can't really judge much off it tonight, so it's a bit of research and development for the track.
"We'll just hope the next time we can get (it) a little bit more racier."
Goodyer has a simple mantra for the year ahead.
"The goal is just to win every time that we hit the track but it's not always possible," he said.
"We just sort of race to have fun. I love racing and having fun. The goal is to enjoy myself while I do it and obviously just try and win every night."
