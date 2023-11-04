Greg Ritchie is driven to go one step further in this year's Western District Playing Area weekend division one pennant competition.
The longtime lawn bowler and his Warrnambool City Memorial Red teammates fell in last year's decider but are tracking nicely in the early stages of their new campaign.
The side overcame reigning premier and rival Warrnambool Gold 58-42 on Saturday and sit undefeated at the summit of the ladder after four rounds.
Ritchie was pleased with the victory but isn't getting too far ahead of himself.
"It is (good) but we've got to do it at the main time," he told The Standard.
Ritchie has relished the past 14 years playing with City Memorial after about 12 years playing at Lake Bolac.
He joined the Cramer Street-based club when he retired from his farm and moved to Bushfield.
"It's a terrific club," he said of City Memorial.
"We've got a fantastic facility. It's a real pleasure to be able to bowl in this era while we've got this facility. We can play night and day and every day."
Ritchie praised the standard of the division one competition, adding that it was serious on the green but relaxed after the game.
The retiree formerly played tennis and 100-plus games of football with Mortlake.
He loves life in Bushfield which suits his needs.
"We've got two and a half acres out there," he said.
"Nice to come to that off the farm. (To) come off the farm and come into suburbia I wouldn't have liked that."
Ritchie is enjoying retirement and the freedom it affords.
"I retired when I was 60 and I'm pleased I have," he said.
"We travel north every year for the winter. Haven't had a winter in Warrnambool yet and we'll continue to do that while we can."
