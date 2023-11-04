The Standard
Port Fairy Show organisers celebrate successful event

By Madeleine McNeil
November 4 2023 - 6:30pm
Windy weather failed to dampen the enthusiasm of show goers as residents and visitors flocked to Port Fairy on Saturday.

Madeleine McNeil

