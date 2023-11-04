Windy weather failed to dampen the enthusiasm of show goers as residents and visitors flocked to Port Fairy on Saturday.
Port Fairy Show secretary Anita Watts said this year's event attracted about 2000 people, which was more than the 2022 show.
"We're really, really happy," Mrs Watts said.
Attendees came from across the south-west and the event also attracted visitors who were in town for the Melbourne Cup long weekend.
Mrs Watts said the petting zoo was always popular and Rev it Up, a simulated race car was in high demand as children queued to have their turn.
"We tend to try and aim it at the under 12s to make it a more family-oriented show," she said.
Mrs Watts said a new addition this year was Koroit auctioneer Bruce Lowenthal who valued people's treasures and collectables which she said was something a bit different.
She said the annual event couldn't happen without the work of a committed band of volunteers.
Mrs Watts said the community rallied after she put the word out during the week that they needed extra help setting up and across the weekend.
"People came up to help with the stewarding and the display of all of the sections on Friday and again today," she said. "It certainly makes it all worthwhile when we can share the load.
"Thank you to the wider community who continue to support us and our wonderful supporters and donors and all our volunteers who give up their time over several days to make this really special, and this year it has been.
"Even though the wind was against us everyone still had a great day."
Allansford's Kylie Howe and daughter Charli, 4, made a beeline for the face painting as soon as they arrived and had plans to visit the jumping castle.
"I like the horse section," Ms Howe said. "I'm into the horse riding. It's a kid-friendly show and has that traditional country feel."
Harry Haylock, 13, from Port Fairy was at the show with his mates and said they'd gone on a couple of rides and enjoyed the day.
