Warrnambool, Kirkstall and Port Campbell homes sell at auction

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 4 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:10pm
A renovated four-bedroom home at 22 Mountain Ash Drive in Warrnambool sold at auction on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Picture by Madeleine McNeil
A Warrnambool investor who lives in Mountain Ash Drive has purchased a home in the same street at auction on Saturday.

