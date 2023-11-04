Creating a conversation: Housing crisis solutions

We've all heard stories of how much someone's rent has gone up or how much someone is making from putting a rental property up on AirBNB instead of having it filled long-term. While owners/investors are free to do what they choose, more people are finding the basic right of a home hard to obtain and retain. When will kids leave home on that empowering, sometimes frightening, independent journey if there are no rental properties? How will they ever afford to buy their own home given the costs?

