Creating a conversation: Housing crisis solutions

Rather than sum up the stories that made headlines this week, I'd like to give you an insight into why we cover some issues the way we do.
As avid readers of our stories you'd be familiar with campaigns or series we regularly delve into like the state of our roads, the need for hospital upgrades, an alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation centre, sport facilities upgrades etc.
We do so with the aim of informing, educating and solving problems which help our community - you.
One of the biggest issues confronting our region is housing - a lack of it. Everyone deserves to have a roof over their head but it's been confronting while out cycling on the calmer daylight saving nights to discover growing numbers living in cars and sleeping rough.
We've all heard stories of how much someone's rent has gone up or how much someone is making from putting a rental property up on AirBNB instead of having it filled long-term. While owners/investors are free to do what they choose, more people are finding the basic right of a home hard to obtain and retain. When will kids leave home on that empowering, sometimes frightening, independent journey if there are no rental properties? How will they ever afford to buy their own home given the costs?
Highlighting the issues, the data, the changes is all part of creating a conversation that can lead to change.
I have written several opinion pieces in recent months calling for creative solutions - we simply don't have enough houses and no single initiative can fix the issue quickly. More public houses are being created but fall back, temporary options like motel rooms are reducing. Businesses and important public services like the health industry are crying out for workers but their recruiting efforts are hindered because of the accommodation crisis. Two motels are no longer taking tourists - they have become homes for workers. Two others were demolished for major retail developments. That in itself will hurt our economy when tourist season heats up in a few weeks.
This week we revealed government bureaucrats had "no idea" about aspects of the state's much-hyped $1.9 billion regional housing package. We revealed Corangamite Shire took a step closer to opening up some blocks as part of an 'unlocking Timboon strategy'. We revealed Moyne Shire chief executive officer Brett Davis had used a state parliament inquiry on the failed Commonwealth Games bid (which will now fund the $1.9b package) to call for a greater share of a new short-stay tax to flow into regional and rural areas. We revealed there's been a surge in Warrnambool properties listed for short-stay accommodation, another blow to renters.
And finally we revealed Warrnambool City Council is floating the 'unique' idea of creating a worker housing estate in the north-west which would see 40-50 relocatable prefab units installed. That too will take time to make a dent in the list of those seeking shelter, even if it is found to be a goer.
But it's the type of thinking we need if we are to tackle the situation. Doing nothing is not an option. The conversation is developing.
Let me know your thoughts on the issue, the change in approach to this newsletter or any news items you want to share, via email grbest@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
