South-west Collingwood fans can get their hands on the Magpies' AFL premiership cup when it visits Warrnambool.
The cup will be on display at the Warrnambool Football Netball Club's home base at Reid Oval on the morning of November 11 at a yet to be determined time. The visit will also include current or past players.
It comes after Collingwood president Jeff Browne and former player Leon Davis visited Heywood on October 28, 2023 with the freshly engraved cup in hand.
Warrnambool Football Netball Club general manager Adrian Gibson said hosting the cup was a special moment that united the football community. He said it also reinforced the importance of Collingwood in the region.
"Collingwood is not just a football club; it's an iconic institution in the AFL with a rich history, tradition and a massive fan base," Mr Gibson said.
"The Collingwood Magpies have been a source of inspiration for many young athletes in Warrnambool.
"Their success at the highest level of the sport makes them a symbol of excellence in football."
Mr Gibson said the visit also served as a validation of Warrnambool's efforts to promote and grow the sport in the community.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
He said it would not only have a profound impact on the club's players, fans, and members but all Collingwood and football fans.
"It provides a unique opportunity to be in the presence of an iconic piece of Australian football history and interact with the wider football community," Mr Gibson said.
"This experience can be highly motivational and inspiring for our athletes, especially the younger ones."
The 2023 Premiership Cup Tour will be held across Australia throughout November, making its first public appearance at Victoria Park on Sunday, November 5 at the Collingwood V Richmond AFLW match.
Collingwood chief executive officer Craig Kelly said the premiership success was achieved not just by the players and staff, but also the club's members and supporters.
"This cup is a representation of the entire Collingwood family and we look forward to sharing it with you all," Mr Kelly said.
"At the conclusion of the tour, the cup will return to the club with the fingerprints of our 19th player, all who came along for the journey with us this year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.