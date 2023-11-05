TWO long-time friends will ride a wave of emotion on Melbourne Cup day with their horse to run in the race that stops a nation.
Warrnambool's Kevin Chiller, who turns 73 this week, and Brendan Pendergast, 70, own a share in Right You Are.
Right You Are is one of esteemed Winslow training export Ciaron Maher's five runners in the 2023 feature race at Flemington.
Chiller and Pendergast, who have been friends for more than four decades, are excited to have a runner in the 3200-metre race.
They will be track-side as nervous punters.
"You can say it's one of 24 (runners) for a start, so we have as much chance as anyone else," Chiller told The Standard.
"We're just excited to have a horse running in the cup. We've had a lot of horses over a lot of years and some of them don't even get to the track.
"To get one that's actually running in a Melbourne Cup is quite surreal.
"We've had it since it was a yearling."
Chiller, who was in financial planning for 47 years before retiring, and Pendergast, who is a lawyer at Madden's Lawyers, have part-owned numerous horses together.
"It's amazing the thrill of a horse winning - it doesn't matter where it wins - and to celebrate with your mates and the people who are in it, that's the good part," he said.
Chiller is bullish about Right You Are's chances, saying the seven-year-old gelding is up for the challenge.
"We finished fifth in the Caulfield Cup a couple of weeks ago with a very good run," he said.
"We led them up the straight and we all got very excited then but, like a lot of other horses, it's unknown over two-mile, over 3200 metres, but it's bred to stay.
"With John Allen riding it, the Irish superstar, we're pretty confident it will run the distance but Melbourne Cups are a different race because they're a staying race.
"John is a very good judge of pace and judge of horse so we're pinning our faith in him."
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, has five runners in the cup field of 24.
