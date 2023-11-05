The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool part-owners to watch Right You Are in Melbourne Cup

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 6 2023 - 11:28am, first published 9:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
May at the Bool syndicate members Kevin Chiller, Bill Hutchison, Brendan Pendergast and Rob Molloy. Picture supplied
May at the Bool syndicate members Kevin Chiller, Bill Hutchison, Brendan Pendergast and Rob Molloy. Picture supplied

TWO long-time friends will ride a wave of emotion on Melbourne Cup day with their horse to run in the race that stops a nation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.